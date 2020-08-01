CCTO resumes processing of new delivery permits on Aug 3

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Starting on Monday, August 3, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) will already resume the processing of new applications for the issuance of delivery permits.

But applicants are advised to visit the CCTO office early and bring all the documentary requirements since the office will only be accommodating 100 applicants per day to avoid overcrowding.

In an advisory, CCTO said that they will continue to implement health protocols especially social distancing.

CCTO earlier ordered a suspension on the processing of renewals and new delivery permit applications in compliance with the mandate of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) to control the number of vehicles plying city streets.

It resumed the processing of applications for renewals on July 13 but not the applications for new permits that will start on Monday yet.

New applicants are advised to bring the following documents:

Certificate of Vehicle Registration

Official Receipt (not expired)

Professional Driver’s Licence

Certification from the Company (If applicable)

Business Permit