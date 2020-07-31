LSIs urged to buy tickets before going to ports in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Locally stranded individuals (LSIs) in Cebu Citym who wish to go home, are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time before going to the ports.

Councilor Joel Garganera, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) czar, said that no passenger would be allowed to enter the ports without a ticket.

This is to ensure social distancing protocol in the ports and avoid the expected flocking of LSIs to go home.

The LSI should also process all documents first such as travel authority, availability to travel, and acceptance letter from their local government unit (LGU) of destination prior to buying the ticket because they may not be allowed to board without complete documents.

The tickets first policy also applies to transient LSIs, who will be dropping off at Cebu City to ride another ship or plane to go home to their provinces.

The transient LSIs are encouraged to buy their tickets ahead of time so they will no longer buy the tickets in Cebu City, which by the time of their arrival, the tickets could already be sold out.

“So if they cannot buy tickets, they will be stranded here in Cebu City. The responsibility again lies in the city government to take care of these stranded passengers and feed them. We will have a lot of problems. It will be more convenient for them to buy their tickets ahead of time,” said Garganera.

To avoid stranded LSIs, Garganera urged the shipping lines to allow online booking and payment of tickets so the LSIs would no longer need to go to the ports’ ticketing offices to buy these.

The city is expected to release 18,000 LSIs starting tomorrow, August 1, 2020, upon the transition of the city to a general community quarantine.

The city is also providing financial assistance to these LSIs from P1,000 to P5,000 for fare depending on how far their provinces are from Cebu.

“They really need to go home. They will only suffer more if they continue to stay here without any source of income,” said Garganera./dbs