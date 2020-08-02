IN PHOTOS: Moalboal’s tourism industry reopens

MOALBOAL, Cebu – After months under lockdown, the town of Moalboal in southwestern Cebu on Saturday, August 1, officially reopened its tourism enterprises.

This southwestern municipality is known for its diving spots, island hopping activities, and sardine run.

The Cebu Provincial Government led the ceremonial reopening of Moalboal’s tourism activities, the second leg of the three-day activity dedicated to revitalizing the province’s tourism industry.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Moalboal Mayor Paz Rozgoni, and several government officials and tourism stakeholders were the first ones to dive on the town’s waters to experience sardine run under the ‘new normal’.

Cebu province remains under a more relaxed state of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

See photos and videos of Saturday’s event below.

Locals in Moalboal, a fourth-class municipality located around 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, sail on its seawaters on Saturday morning, August 1. | CDN Digital video