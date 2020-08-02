outbrain

IN PHOTOS: Moalboal’s tourism industry reopens

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | August 02,2020 - 07:26 AM

Gloomy weather greeted guests in Moalboal town on Saturday, August 1, as the municipal government officially relaunched its tourism enterprises. | CDN Digital Photo

MOALBOAL, Cebu – After months under lockdown, the town of Moalboal in southwestern Cebu on Saturday, August 1, officially reopened its tourism enterprises.

This southwestern municipality is known for its diving spots, island hopping activities, and sardine run.

The Cebu Provincial Government led the ceremonial reopening of Moalboal’s tourism activities, the second leg of the three-day activity dedicated to revitalizing the province’s tourism industry.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Moalboal Mayor Paz Rozgoni, and several government officials and tourism stakeholders were the first ones to dive on the town’s waters to experience sardine run under the ‘new normal’.

Cebu province remains under a more relaxed state of modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The coasts of Moalboal is ideal for island hopping activities. | CDN Digital Photo

 

Sardine run under the new normal. | CDN Digital Photo

 

Boat operators and scuba diving experts participated in the ceremonial reopening of Moalboal town’s tourism industry. | CDN Digital Photo

Locals in Moalboal, a fourth-class municipality located around 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City, sail on its seawaters on Saturday morning, August 1. | CDN Digital video

