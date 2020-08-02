SC OKs remote notarization of documents

Amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Friday said it would allow the notarization of documents through videoconferencing in areas under community quarantine.

The high court approved a resolution on July 14, which provided interim rules on remote notarization of paper documents that would take effect 15 days after publication.

The rules apply if one, or both the notary public and the person seeking notarial service are residing, holding office, or located in an area under community quarantine.

Any paper document and instrument with handwritten signatures or marks, may be notarized through the use of videoconferencing facilities.