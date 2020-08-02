Mariano to gov’t officials: We need your help in fight vs illegal gambling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The police on its own will not be able to address illegal gambling problems in Cebu.

Putting an end to this concern also requires the cooperation of the local government units and the barangays, said Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

Mariano said the problem will never stop especially if some elected officials are involved in ‘tigbakays.”

“Meron pa rin matitigas na ulo na mga government officials o barangay officials na supposedly sila yung nagpapatupad ng batas katulong ng mga kapulisan ay nasuumpisa pa nga mga tigbakay,” said Mariano.

(There are still those hardheaded government officials and barangay officials who are supposed to help the police implement anti-gambling laws, but instead, they are the ones organizing cockfights.)

The CPPO chief said that they will continue to campaign against all forms of illegal gambling in Cebu especially tigbakay.

He also warned that they will never hesitate to enforce the arrest of elected officials who are caught gambling.

“Ilang beses na naming sinasabi, marami na kaming nahuli in the previous months… Kahit na sino basta bawal, bawal talaga,” said Mariano.

(We have been constantly sending warnings and yet we continue to make several arrests in the previous months. Whoever is involved, if it’s illegal, it will be treated as illegal [by the police].)

Instead of involving in Tigbakay, Mariano said they need the help of elected officials and even barangay residents in locating “tigbakays” and in going after its organizers for the filing of appropriate charges against them. / dcb