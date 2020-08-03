Exiting ‘Dindo’ intensifies into severe tropical storm; LPA threatens Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Dindo has intensified into a severe tropical storm while moving farther away from Philippine territory even as the state weather bureau keeps track of another low pressure area 570 kilometers east southeast of Davao City on Monday.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said no tropical cyclone wind signal is raised in the country due to “Dindo,” as the weather disturbance is forecast to continue moving northwestward towards the East China Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility Monday morning.

It is likely to make landfall over Zhejiang province in eastern China on Tuesday morning as a severe tropical storm, according to Pagasa.

The eye of the weather disturbance was last spotted 475 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes.

It is moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph), and has maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

“Habagat” effect

Meanwhile, Pagasa said occasional rains due to the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

“The public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to monitor the Rainfall/Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions and take appropriate measures,” Pagasa said.

The Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley will likewise have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms also due to the southwest monsoon.

Caraga and Davao region will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the trough of the LPA.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to at times cloudy skies with rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Rough seas

A gale warning is up over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central Luzon. Pagasa said sea travel is risky over these areas due to rough to very rough seas.

Pagasa also advised crewmen and operators of small vessels to take precautionary measures.