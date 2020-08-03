Talisay has 134 active cases after logging 9 new infections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are now 134 active cases of the coronavirus disease in Talisay City after it reported on Sunday, August 2, 2020, nine additional cases of the infection.

The new COVID-19 cases are tagged as Talisay City patients (PT) 686 to 694 and are from Barangays Cansojong – 2, Lawaan 2 – 1, Maghaway – 1, Lawaan 1 – 1, Pooc – 1, Lawaan 3 – 1, San Roque – 1, and Dumlog – 1.

Of the nine new cases, six are symptomatic or are manifesting symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection.

PT 686 is a 49-year-old female resident of Barangay Lawaan 2. Se was swabbed last July 30 after being identified as a close-contact of PT 670 and 671.

PT 687 is a 17-year-old boy from Barangay Maghaway who was swabbed on July 30 after having ILI symptoms.

PT 688 is a 47-year-old woman from Barangay Lawaan 1 who was swabbed last July 30 for ILI symptoms. She is also a close-contact of a previously confirmed case.

PT 689 is a 47-year-old woman from Barangay Pooc. She was swabbed last July 31 due to ILI symptoms.

PT 690 is a 30-year-old woman from Barangay Lawaan 3 who was swabbed last July 30, 2020 after experiencing ILI symptoms.

PT 691, a 21-year-old male from BarangaySan Roque, also had ILI symptoms and was swabbed last July 30.

PT 692, on the other hand, experienced ILI symptoms and mild SARI. He is a 37-year-old male from Cansojong.

PT 693 and 694, meanwhile, are a 30-year-old female from Cansojong and a 62-year-old man from Dumlog, respectively. PT 693 was swabbed as per hospital protocol while PT 694 was swabbed to comply with company requirements.

Talisay City has the highest number of confirmed cases among the component towns and cities in Cebu province and remains to be under a general community quarantine (GCQ).

As of its August 1 count, Talisay City has reported a total of 738 cases with 537 recoveries, leaving 134 cases active. It also noted 75 validated deaths among its COVID-19 confirmed cases. The city also noted that two more deaths that are set to be validated. / dcb