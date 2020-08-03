PRO-7 chief to public: Help ease traffic, plan your trips

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As regional policemen meet to find ways to help address traffic in Cebu City, the public is encouraged to plan their own trips to help and go out only if necessary to help ease traffic in the city.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, gave this advice to the public as he was set to meet with other police officers tonight to discuss the traffic problem in Cebu City.

Ferro called for the meeting after the heavy traffic experienced in some areas in Cebu City this morning, which is a few days since the start of the downgrade of the city’s quarantine status from the strict modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to a more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

Ferro said that they would conduct an assessment if the granular lockdown in some areas of the city had contributed to the buildup of traffic.

He said they would be making plans that would help ease the heavy traffic in the following days especially especially since there were still roads that had been closed.

“From day to day, we will have a gradual easing of everything here in Cebu City,” said Ferro.

In the meantime, Ferro said the public should also exercise discipline and be more responsible if they would not want to go back to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

He also reiterated that the public should plan their own time to go out and only go out if one would have an important thing to do.