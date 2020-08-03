Ferro to Cebu City gov’t: Consult us on any change in policies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government should inform the police of sudden changes of policies because the police are the ones on the streets implementing the rules and these may cause problems with the public.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, Police Regional Office director, made this appeal to the Cebu City government after he learned that the latter would distribute another 1,500 quarantine passes to each barangay in the city.

Ferro said the PRO-7 was not consulted with those additional quarantine passes.

In an interview with reporters this morning, August 3, 2020, Ferro said that the decision on giving additional passes should be decided by the deciding body of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), which if proven true, did not undergo the consultation of the police.

“It’s not a unilateral decision. If they do that basi magka problema nanaman kita. After all we work here as one, not by individual group. So I’ll ask the Mayor what happened to think kind of decision,” said Ferro.

He added there should be a “collegial decision” of the IATF-Cebu under the supervision of Secretary Roy Cimatu.

According to Ferro, for the past two days since the downgrade of Cebu City status to GCQ, there was no meetings about the change of policies./dbs