6 Central Visayas delegates bag medals during WCOPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bisaya trademark of prowess and talent once again wowed the performing arts world as six talents from Cebu and Bohol reaped awards during the virtual staging of the World Championships of Performing Arts last week.

WCOPA is a yearly tilt of global talents that was supposed to be held in Anaheim, California in the United States but was turned into a virtual competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-member delegation from Central Visayas who joined the competition includes Maria Flora Mahusay of Mandaue City, Natalie Jeana Bragat and Patricia Kaye Lumahang of Lapu-Lapu City, and Leoniso Simbajon and siblings Leirashir Cagas Sanchez and Ishrasmzael Cagas Sanchez of Bohol.

Mahusay competed for the Senior Vocal Solo (Broadway/Musical) category and emerged as a silver medalist.

She was also voted as Fan favorite costume winner.

Bragat competed for the Junior Vocal Solo (Broadway/Musical) category and also got a silver medal

Lumahang vied for the Senior Vocal Solo (World) category and won a bronze medal.

Simbajon, on the other hand, competed for the Senior Vocal Solo (Pop) category and also got bronze.

Leirashir competed for Senior Modeling, Dance and Vocal Solo categories; and Ishrazael for Junior Vocal Solo (Broadway/Musical), Modeling, and Dance Solo.

Ishrazael won gold medals for Broadway/Musical and Junior Modeling and silver for Junior Dance Solo while Leirashir got silver medals for Senior Dance Solo and Senior Modeling.

The auditions for the WCOPA in the Philippine ran from the end of September to early in November 2019 where 56 made it to the cut. However, only the six pursued their participation into the tilt.

WCOPA, which held its virtual grand opening on July 26, 2020, was participated by delegates from over 40 countries.

“Each delegate from around the world showcased his/her national costume that would best tell a story of their country of origin and represent the country itself. Respectively, the judging and casting of votes of the Judges’ Choice and the Fan Favorite ran until [the] morning of July 28, 2020,” a news release from WCOPA reads.

Aside from Mahusay’s winning the fan-favorite award for the national costume, the Philippines also garnered the Best Team National Costume and Individual Judges’ Choice awards.

The competition proper started on July 28 where the judges of the different categories individually watched the virtual performances of all delegates from the different participating countries.

The semi-finalists in the competition were named on July 29 which included Mahusay- Senior Vocal; Bragat- Junior Vocal; Leirashir – Senior Modeling & Senior Dance Solo and Ishrazael – Junior Modeling, Dance Solo and Vocal.

“Immediately their virtual performances were judged anew by a modified set of judges, to determine who goes to the Final Show/Competition,” the news release said.

However, no one from the Region VII delegation made it to the Grand Finals on July 31./dbs