Almost 2K LSIs facilitated in and out of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has reported that as of August 6, 2020, there have been almost 2,000 locally stranded individuals (LSIs) who have been facilitated in and out of the city.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) head, said there were 434 inbound LSIs who have successfully gone home to their families and 1,433 LSIs who have finally left the city from August 2 to 5, 2020.

Garganera said the facilitation of the LSIs has been one of the top priorities in the city since most of them have been stuck here for months.

The city has provided fare aid to the LSIs stuck in Cebu City from P1,000 to P5,000, depending on how far their home province is, while the LSIs coming back home to Cebu City have been provided with free fare.

Buses were deployed to pick up inbound passengers from the ports to six drop off points in the city, and the barangays have been told to monitor their 14-day home quarantine.

The drop offs are at Labangon Barangay Hall, Banilad Gym, Guadalupe Barangay Hall, Mabolo Barangay Hall, JY Square, and Pardo Church.

“Gamay pa gyod pero naninguha ta nga modaghan pa,” said Garganera.

(That’s still a few but we will work on facilitating more LSIs.)

The councilor reminded the inbound LSIs that they need to undergo another 14-day of home quarantine upon going home. This should be monitored by the barangays.

They should also not roam around the city until the quarantine has been completed. /bmjo

Read: Cebu City Councilor says 18,000 LSIs to get travel authority by August