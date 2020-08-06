Labella amends EO to allow use of Q passes on Sundays

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Holders of quarantine passes in Cebu City will already be allowed to go out of their homes on Sundays to buy essentials.

This after Mayor Edgardo Labella issued Executive Order No. 86-A to already allow the use of Q passes on Sundays while the city remains under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

EO No. 86-A amends EO No. 86 that implements the number coding scheme in the use of Q passes. Holders of passes with control numbers that end in odd numbers are allowed to go out of their homes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays while those ending in even numbers can only go out on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The same EO prohibits the use of the Q passes on Sundays.

After the city was placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting on August 1, Labella said he received several requests to also relax regulations on the movement of city residents so they could already hear Masses and attend to their other commitments on Sundays.

While he agreed to allow city residents to go out of their homes on Sundays, Labella said that a more relaxed movement will only apply to those who will be buying essentials. The use of quarantine passes will also be limited from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Hinaut nga makasabot kita nga gibuhat kini alang sa atong kaayuhan. Hinumduman nato nga anaa gihapon ang coronavirus ug padayon gihapon kitang mosunod sa atong health protocols,” said Labella.

(I hope that the people will understand because we are doing this for everyone’s good. Let us remember that the threat of the coronavirus, thus we have to continue to comply with health protocols.)

Raquel Arce, head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE), said that those who will go out for leisure on Sundays will surely be arrested together with violators of the city’s quarantine and health protocols.

“Strikto gyod ta. Mangutana gyod ta ngano nigawas. Dili pwede maglaag-laag lang,” Arce said.

(We have to be strict. We always ask why they are outside of their homes. They cannot go out for leisure),” said Arce. / dcb