Cebu City’s case log: Only 13 new infections on Aug. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Cebu City logged a record low in its new cases of the coronavirus disease on Thursday, August 6.

The COVID-19 case bulletin released by the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) Thursday night showed that the city only recorded 13 new cases of the infection while its new recoveries totaled to 63.

With the latest data from DOH, Cebu City now has 9, 152 cases, of which 66 percent or 6, 054 can now be considered as recoveries.

The city also recorded two COVID-related deaths on the same day bringing its total case mortality to 537 while its case fatality rate is now at 5.86 percent.

Cebu City’s status was downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) starting on August 1 after the Inter-Agency Task Force noticed a massive drop in the number of new cases here.

READ: Cebu City downgraded to GCQ

Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu said that the city may soon be given a modified GCQ status if cases of the infection will continue to decline.

Data from DOH-7 also showed a downtrend in new cases in Central Visayas.

The region recorded 198 recoveries on Thursday compared to the 92 new cases of the infection bringing its total cases to 16, 965 while its recoveries are now at 10, 642. The region’s mortality already reached 930.

Majority of the new cases come from Cebu with 21 recorded in Cebu province, 19 in Lapu-Lapu City, and nine in Mandaue City.

The region also logged 12 more COVID-related deaths all coming from Cebu island. / dcb