Labella says use of face shields not mandatory in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Edgardo Labella said that while the use of face shields is highly encouraged when going out, its use will not be made mandatory in Cebu City for now.

Labella said that face shields provide another layer of protection against the coronavirus disease, but is also costly at the same time.

He said that the mandatory use of face masks will already suffice.

“It is encouraged that we use face shields, but ato pa ning tun-an if i-mandatory bani nato kay dili baya intawn tanan maka afford (but we will study if we have to make it mandatory because not everyone can afford it),” the mayor said.

In a memorandum, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has ordered the mandatory wearing of face shields among sea travelers starting on August 7 and when boarding public transportation starting on August 15.

Labella is asking city residents to comply with the “face-shield, no-ride” policy when taking public transportation.

But he clarified that the requirement will not apply to non-commuters. / dcb