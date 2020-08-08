IN PHOTOS: ‘Stranded’ kittens reunite with owner in Clarin, Misamis Occidental

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The three kittens that were left ‘stranded’ in a town in Misamis Occidental province in Northern Mindanao were finally reunited with its owner after spending 21 days in quarantine, the provincial governor said.

Misamis Occidental Governor Philip Tan said in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, August 7, that the pets completed its isolation in Liloan town last August 6 and were turned over, the next day, to its owner who hails from the municipality of Clarin.

“After 21 days they are finally together again. And this finally ends the beautiful journey of AA, Dopt Dopt, and Tion Tion. And they leave the border happily ever after,” said Tan.

Local officials and frontliners in Misamis Occidental took care of the three kittens after these were separated from its owner at a border checkpoint in Liloan town in July. Its owner was traveling from Iligan City to her hometown in Clarin then.

In an earlier port, Tan said that the kittens’ owner failed to secure a clearance from a veterinarian to certify that her pets were free from any disease. In the absence of the needed clearance, the kittens were left stranded at the border of Liloan town for a 21-day quarantine. / dcb

See more photos below from Misamis Occidental Gov. Philip Tan: