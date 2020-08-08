Baby girl in Cebu gets ready for school

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Is any school open that accepts cute babies?

Because this cute little pupil from Cogon Ramos, Cebu sure is very happy wearing her mini school uniform.

Rylaia Heavenly Cabahug, a four-month-old baby girl, is getting so much attention online as she wears her cute little school uniform.

Kelly, 20, the mother of Rylaia, said that she wanted to make her baby girl’s monthly photo shoot out of the ordinary.

“I decided to make it as her theme for her 4th-month milestone. It was not a typical school starter pack essentials because I added some face mask, face shield, and alcohol to adapt the new normal classes,” she said.

Kelly did a little sewing work to create the skirt and ribbon from her old school uniform.

It was a fun shoot for her and her baby as Rylaia was smiling and jolly most of the time during their shoot.

“My mom was also there and present during shoot helping with the set-up,” she added.

Kelly who uploaded the photo last August 3, said it was overwhelming seeing how netizens reacted to her post.

As of Saturday, August 8, the post has already been shared 413 times.

So, any school willing to accept this little cute bundle of joy? /dbs