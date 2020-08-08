4,226 new coronavirus cases push PH total to 126,885

MANILA, Philippines — Philippines logged 4,226 additional cases of the new coronavirus disease, raising the total tally in the country to 126,885.

In its updated data on Saturday, the Department of Health also documented 41 fatalities from COVID-19 to hike the total number of deaths to 2,209.

Of the total reported cases, 57,559 are considered active, while most of the new cases were from Metro Manila (1,737), Calabarzon (464), repatriates (145), and Central Visayas (116).

Of the 41 deaths, 14 happened in August, 16 in July, five in June, one in May, three in April and two in March.

Meanwhile, 287 more people recovered from the respiratory ailment, bringing the total survivors to 67,117.

DOH said 95 duplicated cases were removed from its total caseload. Of the number, two were recovered cases.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 which was first reported in Wuhan City, Hubei province of China in December last year.

The respiratory ailment causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people.

It causes serious illness such as pneumonia to older adults and people with existing health issues.

CFC