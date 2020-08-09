Talisay logs 7 new cases, active cases at 109

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City reported seven additional infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday, most of whom are close contacts of previously confirmed cases raising the city’s active case count to 109.

The new cases are PT 727 to PT 733 who come from Barangays Dumlog – 2, Lawaan I – 2, Lawaan 3 – 1, and Maghaway – 2.

PT 727 is a 55-year-old male resident of Barangay Dumlog who had close contact with a confirmed case. He also had influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms.

Another patient from Dumlog is PT 728, a 28-year-old who was swabbed last August 5 for a history of ILI symptoms and as a company requirement.

The new cases from Dumlog raise its active case count to 10.

PT 729 and 730 are residents of Barangay Lawaan 1. The two were swabbed on August 5, after being identified as close contacts of PT 699.

The patient from Barangay Lawaan 3, PT 731, is a 64-year-old senior citizen who was also exposed to a previously confirmed case.

The two patients from Barangay Maghaway are PT 732 and PT 733.

PT 732 is a 16-year-old boy who was exposed to PT 687. PT 733, on the other hand, is a 30-year-old female who was swabbed for ILI symptoms.

As of its August 7-case count which was posted on the city’s official Facebook page on Saturday evening, August 8, Talisay City reported a total of 787 active cases with 601 recoveries and 77 validated deaths.

Of its 22 barangays, Cansojong has the highest number of active cases at 14, followed by Bulacao – 13; Lawaan I – 12; and Dumlog and San Isidro with 10 each.

Despite having the highest total number of confirmed cases in Cebu province, Talisay City’s active cases dropped to as low as 85 since the start of August. / dcb