Lapu-Lapu active cases down to 541 as recoveries hit almost 1.3K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lapu-Lapu City is nearing 1,300 as of Monday, August 10, 2020, leaving its active cases down to only 541 out of its 1,908 total confirmed cases.

In its weekly update posted on Mayor Junard Chan’s Facebook page, the city reported that its running recovery count is already at 1,283, which makes up about 67.2 percent of its total cases.

The city has also reported a total of 84 COVID-19 patients who have passed away, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 4.4 percent.

Chan, last week, said the COVID-19 situation in the city has already started to improve, with fewer patients testing positive from the infection, despite continuous testing and contact tracing efforts.

Based on the city’s tally among 23 barangays that have COVID-19 cases, Pusok presently has the highest total number of cases at 240. It also has the highest number of recoveries at 192 leaving 35 remaining active cases.

Barangay Basak, which has the second-highest number of total confirmed cases at 233, now has the highest count of remaining active cases with 79 individuals.

Lapu-Lapu City, which was the first among the tri-city to be downgraded to general community quarantine (GCQ) effective last May 16, remains under the same classification. /bmjo