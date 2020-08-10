Garcia tests negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Capitol announced on Monday, August 10.

Based on the test result posted by the Capitol news arm, Sugbo News, the governor underwent swab testing last Thursday, August 6. It was also during her founding anniversary speech on the same day that she announced that her brother, Barili Mayor Marlon Garcia “is now fighting COVID-19.”

The last public event where the governor and the mayor were last seen together in public was last August 2 during the reopening of the tourism industry in the southern Cebu town where they led the launch of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) adventure there.

“SARS-CoV-2 (causative agent of COVID-19 viral RNA NOT DETECTED,” the test results of Governor Garcia read.

According to the time stamp on the document, the result was released on Friday, August 7.

Last Friday, Governor Garcia visited Liloan and Catmon for the distribution of financial assistance to 19 barangays there before going to Camotes Island to lead the reopening of the tourism operations in the four-town island group on Saturday and Sunday./dbs