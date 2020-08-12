Consolacion taps AFP in enforcing quarantine protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 20 personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be deployed in the municipality of Consolacion in northern Cebu within the week as an augmentation to the local police force for a stricter implementation of health protocols in the town.

Consolacion, which is among the top 3 local government units with the highest cumulative number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in the province, is currently under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status.

Read: Talisay City, Minglanilla, Consolacion remain under GCQ

In a news release posted by the municipality on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Mayor Joannes Alegado said he wrote to Colonel Jerry Borja of the AFP Cebu Task Force to ask for an augmentation force for the municipality last August 5.

Alegado said he made the move after observing that several of his constituents seemed to show disregard on the observance of health protocols instituted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor said he also received reports of persons already engaging in gatherings in parts of the municipality who would not heed the reminders of their barangay officials.

Alegado added that the erring residents mostly just comply with protocols when members of the local police are present in their vicinity but return to gathering again when the latter leaves.

With the presence of the augmentation force from the AFP, Alegado said he hopes the residents would be more compliant as the soldiers would be patrolling not only in the town proper but also in the interior barangays.

Earlier this week, at least nine AFP personnel have already arrived in the town while the remaining 11 is expected to come within the week.

As of August 11, Consolacion has a cumulative total of 452 cases of COVID-19 of which 64 remain active. Of its confirmed cases, 359 have recovered while 29 passed away. /bmjo