Invest in your future travels with Crimson Hotels and Resorts’ FunD and Travel

Manila – Crimson Hotels and Resorts is enticing travelers to invest in their future travels with FunD and Travel packages available until August 31, 2020. Guests can book the best packages with overflowing benefits with stay dates valid for one year.

As soon as everyone is safe to travel again, guests can look forward to experiencing Crimson Hotels and Resorts’ secluded resort destinations infused with unique experiences and true Filipino hospitality. The brand has proven to be a benchmark in the world with its modern sophistication, bespoke service, and creative food and beverage concepts. Travelers can prepare for a memorable encounter in Manila, Mactan or Boracay.

The FunD and Travel packages offer guests an opportunity for everyone to start investing in their future travel with one of a kind packages below:

For Php 25,000, guests can enjoy a 2-night stay with dining credits and discounts in Crimson Resort and Spa, Mactan and Crimson Resort and Spa, Boracay or seven nights plus dining vouchers in Crimson Filinvest City, Manila for Php 50,000, travelers can indulge in a four nights stay in a Deluxe room with Php5 ,000 dining credits, 50% discount on drinks at Azure Beach Club from 10 am to 7 pm in Crimson Resort & Spa, Mactan or five nights in a Deluxe room at Crimson Resort & Spa, Boracay with resort credits of Php 5,000, 50% discount on drinks at Azure Beach Club from 10 am to 7 pm or eight overnight stays in Crimson Filinvest City, Manila with eight dining credits worth Php 1000 each plus Club Lounge access with all day coffee, breakfast and evening cocktails.

Lastly, guests can reward themselves and invest in a Php100,000 getaway which can get them 10 nights in Crimson Resort & Spa, Mactan plus seven dining credits worth Php 2,000, 50% discount on drinks at Azure Beach Club from 10 am to 7 pm and roundtrip land transfers from the Mactan airport or 10 nights in stay in Crimson Resort & Spa, Boracay with Php 10,000 worth of dining credits, 50% discount on drinks at Azure Beach Club from 10 am to 7 pm, roundtrip land and speedboat transfers or 15 nights in Crimson Filinvest City, Manila with 15 dining credits worth Php 1,500 each and Club Lounge access with all day coffee, breakfast and evening cocktails.

For more information and to book the FunD and Travel packages by August 31, 2020, please visit bit.ly/fundandtravel or www.crimsonhotel.com/fundandtravel.

ADVERTORIAL