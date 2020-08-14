12 more tigbakay gamblers nabbed in Compostela

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrest 12 tigbakay or illegal cockfighting gamblers in Compostela town in northern Cebu at around 2:30 p.m. this Friday, August 14, 2020.

Most of those arrested were also from Danao City, a neighboring city, of Compostela town, said Police Staff Sergeant Renato Inot of the Compostela Police Station during a phone interview.

Inot said the 12 men were arrested after they responded to reports of people gathering in Purok Chicos, Barangay Magay, Compostela town and engaged in tigbakay.

He said when they arrived the crowd fled in different directions but they managed to arrest 12 of those people who participated in the tigbakay.

They also confiscated three fighting cocks and P1,500 cash, money used to bet in the tigbakay.

Today’s arrest followed those police operations against tigbakay gamblers in Daanbantayan and Cordova town in the last two days where eight people were arrested including two barangay officials.

For those arrested in today’s operations against tigbakay, they were detained at the Compostela Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal gambling charges. /dbs