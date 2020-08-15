No new case for Liloan on Aug. 14

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For the first time in almost two months, Liloan town did not log any new cases of the coronavirus disease on Friday, August 14.

However, it lost a 57-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion to the infection. The municipality in northern Cebu also logged three new recoveries from the infection on the same day.

“In our previous reporting, Liloan has registered more recoveries than confirmed cases and we are pleased to report that today, Liloan does not have any confirmed active case of Covid-19. This is the first time since June 23, 2020, that we have zero active case of Covid-19,” said an advisory that was posted on the town’s official Facebook page late night on Friday.

“Mayor Christina Frasco is pleased to inform everyone of this development and would like to attribute the decrease in the number of active cases to the hard work and efforts made by all our public officials, Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center, Barangay officials, health workers, and all frontliners, as well as all Liloanons who have heeded to the call to observe all the health and safety protocols, ordinances and executive orders. Thank you for your discipline and cooperation, Liloan,” the post reads.

As of Friday, Liloan town only had 38 active cases of the infection while its recoveries already increased to a total of 190.

New Recoveries

Its recoveries are Patients No. 208, 209, and 210.

Patient No. 208 is a 67-year-old female Barangay Health Worker from Barangay Jubay while Patient No. 209 works as a liaison officer for a government hospital in Cebu City and also comes from the same barangay.

Patient No. 210, on the other hand, is a 68-year-old male dialysis patient from Barangay Poblacion.

“All of them have already tested NEGATIVE of Covid-19 and will continue to be monitored until their full recovery,” the town’s advisory said.

However, “notwithstanding all of the above, Mayor Christina Frasco would like to remind everyone that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.”

One Death

Frasco issued her warning following the addition of another case to the town’s COVID-related fatalities.

Patient No. 249 is a 57-year old female from Barangay Poblacion, who tested positive for the infection after she was exposed to a family member who works in Mandaue City.

The patient, who was also diagnosed with asthma and diabetes, started to complain of shortness of breath on August 9. She visited a diagnostic center in Liloan town the next day for medical checkup. She was admitted to a hospital in Mandaue City on August 11, where she was also swabbed, but died on the same day.

Her test result which showed that she had the infection was released on Thursday, August 13.

“Per DOH Guidelines on Covid-19 related death, her body was laid to rest today,” the town’s advisory said.