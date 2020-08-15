Cebu City remains under GCQ until August 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of the month.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, announced the extension of the city’s quarantine status together with the rest of Cebu province.

READ: Status quo in Cebu province until Aug. 31 – Roque

Mayor Edgardo Labella welcomed the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to keep the city’s quarantine status for another 16 days.

Being placed under GCQ will allow the city to continue to strictly implement quarantine protocols and limit the movement of its residents without necessarily having to sacrifice economic recovery.

“I am okay with the GCQ. If we were placed under MGCQ, there will be a lot of people going out, it will be difficult to control. Under GCQ, there is still limited movement. Even if we are under GCQ, let us think that we are under ECQ. Stay vigilant,” Labella said in a phone interview with CDN Digital.

Labella said that he will be releasing a new Executive Order soon to specify the regulations that will be enforced while the city remains under extended GCQ until August 31.

The mayor said that the threat to the possible spread of the coronavirus disease remains.

Cebu City was placed under the GCQ since August 1 after 46 days under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), from June 15 to July 31.

It received its GCQ status after the national government sent Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu here to help address the city’s increasing COVID-19 count. / dcb