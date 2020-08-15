With 13 new recoveries, active cases in Minglanilla drops to 42

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Health officials in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu reported more recoveries than new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, August 14.

The local government unit (LGU) of Minglanilla, in a post on its official Facebook page, reported 13 additional coronavirus patients who recovered from the infection. This was higher compared to the three new patients who were recently confirmed to have the disease.

As a result, the town’s number of active cases dropped from 53 last Thursday, August 13, to only 42 on Friday. The town has documented a total of 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 379 recoveries.

However, authorities revealed that they recorded one new COVID-19-related mortality on Friday, bringing the town’s total deaths to 22.

The patient, who passed away last August 13, was a 71-year-old male resident of Barangay Lipata. He died while admitted to a hospital in Cebu City.

Together with its neighbor, Talisay City, in Cebu’s southern corridor, and Consolacion town in the north, Minglanilla, a second-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) until August 31. / dcb