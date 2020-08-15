Ordinance for Cebu City SK officials’ subsidy passed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has passed an ordinance granting allowance to Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) councilors, secretaries, and treasurers in the 80 barangays in the city.

Councilor Jessica Resch, SK Federation president in the city and the proponent of the ordinance, announced the passing of the ordinance through the SK Federation Facebook page.

The council approved the ordinance on third reading during the special session on August 14, 2020. It now awaits the signature of Mayor Edgardo Labella for the implementation.

Under the passed ordinance, the SK councilors, secretaries, and treasurers will receive P2,000 as monthly subsidy released quarterly in the year.

This is provided that these SK officials can submit the necessary requirements including attendance reports on sessions, government trainings, and SK Federation activities; accomplishment reports; proof of payment of annual dues to the federation; minutes of meetings and session; and any documents that serve as an official excuse for absences of the said activities.

The SK chairperson of each barangay will no longer be included in the subsidy as they receive an honorarium from the barangay similar to that of barangay officials.

However, the SK chairperson is tasked to endorse the SK officials who will receive the allowance to the barangay chief of their respective barangays and the city government.

The SK Federation will be the primary implementor of the ordinance with the guidance of the City Treasurer’s Office and the City Council.

Councilor Resch assured the public that accountability measures have been set in place in the ordinance to ensure only performing SK officials will receive their allowances.

The other councilors also provided their inputs on the drafting of the ordinance.

Once Mayor Edgardo Labella will sign the ordinance, it will be immediately implemented following the establishment of an implementing rules and regulations (IRR). /dbs