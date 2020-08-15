Ortiz: New drug traders have emerged in Cebu, Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) is after drug traders who recently started their operations in Cebu and the rest of the region.

PDEA-7 Director Levi Ortiz said that these traders replaced those who were either killed or arrested in the government’s anti-drug operations.

“Nangamatay naman tong uban pero naay bagong nang gawas gina identify pa nato pero naa napud ta na identify,” said Ortiz.

(Following the death of some illegal drug peddlers, new personalities have emerged to take their place and we are still trying to identify these new players.)

READ: Food delivery service driver caught with P6.8M shabu

Ortiz said they are now looking into the background of Eranes Baltazar Jr., a food delivery driver who was arrested in Barangay Sambag 1 in Cebu City on Friday, August 14, for the possession of one kilo of suspected shabu.

PDEA-7 is yet to identify Baltazar’s supplier and determine if he belongs to a drug syndicate. Baltazar is considered a high-value target by government agents.

Ortiz said they are also following the tracks of another HTV, who is said to be operating his illegal drugs business with the help of his cohorts and while he remains in hiding.

Meanwhile, Ortiz said that barangays play an important role in their monitoring of drug personalities.

“Kung every barangay is active ang pag monitor sa mga nag dula og droga maka tabang gyud,” said Ortiz.

(If all of the barangays will take an active role in the identification of those who are involved in illegal drugs peddling that will help in our operations.)

Now that Cebu City is under general community quarantine (GCQ), Ortiz said they will also be working closely with the police in identifying drug personalities who are using their employment as a frontliner or delivery service driver as a front for their illegal drugs business. / dcb