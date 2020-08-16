Man who did nothing for 2 hours gets 3 million views on YouTube

A man from Indonesia has racked up millions of views on YouTube for literally doing nothing.

Muhammad Didit uploaded a video of himself just staring into space last July 10 on his YouTube channel sobat miskin official.

Didit initially planned to make the video last for up to 10 minutes, he told Indonesian news site Tribun News via Mashable SEA on Thursday, Aug. 13. But once he got into it, he wound up sitting in his room longer than expected.

Though Didit did not foresee that the video would go viral, he did prepare for the shoot. That is, he had food and went to the bathroom prior to making the video.

During the 2 hours, he was more worried about his parents calling for him than having to go to the toilet.

“If I don’t answer them, I’ll get into trouble,” the content creator mused.

What motivated him to make the video? Surprisingly, his own critics.

Didit’s usual content is that of food experiments. However, some wanted to see more “positive” and “educational” content from him, and this is what he delivered. Niña V. Guno/JB