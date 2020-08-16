Talamban cops: 5 arrested tigbakay gamblers also quarantine ordinance violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Five tigbakay gamblers caught today in a mountain barangay in Cebu City will also be charged with violation of the quarantine ordinance which takes effect today.

Police Major Jonathan Taneo, Talamban Police Station chief, said that the five men arrested during a raid on a tigbakay or illegal cockfighting activity in Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City, would also be charged for violation of the new quarantine ordinance of the city.

The five men were caught as Talamban police responded to a report about men without face masks engaging in tigbakay in Barangay Lusaran, which is under the jurisdiction of the Talamban Police Station, at past 4 p.m. of Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The group of men betting and participating in the tigbakay fled in different directions when the police arrived at the area but police caught five men among the group.

Taneo identified the five men as Nelson Ardines Apalla, 46; Rodulfo Alipio Jimenez, 57; Ernesto Capin Cobrado Jr. 26; Efraim Casinilio Bargamento, 43 and Gavino Narvasa Cantero Jr., 57.

Apalla, Jimenez and Cobrado were all residents of the area while Bargamento is from Barangay Pulangbato and Cantero is from Barangay Cambinocot.

The five men were detained at the Talamban Police Station detention cell pending the filing of illegal gambling charges and for violation of quarantine ordinance, which the police would file on Monday, August 17.

“Mao gyud ni atoang gipang-hingusgan kaning mga mag sige tigbakay,” said Taneo.

(We are intensifying our operations against gamblers engaged in tigbakay or illegal cockfighting activities.)

Read: 12 more tigbakay gamblers nabbed in Compostela

Read: Daanbantayan cops arrest 3 for ‘tigbakay’

Read: Tigbakay spells trouble for 2 brgy execs, 3 others

The arrests also came after police in Cebu province arrested several illegal gamblers engaged in tigbakay in the past few days.

These include the arrest of even barangay officials in a barangay in Mactan Island./dbs