In Cebu City, 11 new COVID-19 deaths logged in one week
DOH-7 reports decrease in COVID-related fatalities, new cases
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City reported another record-low in its count of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related deaths last week.
Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) that was compiled by CDN Digital showed that the city logged a total of 11 deaths from August 9 to August 15. Recent figures show that Cebu City logged fewer COVID-related deaths in comparison with that of the previous weeks.
It was also during this period when health officials did not report any new coronavirus mortalities for four days – on August 9, 10, 11, and 15.
The regional health office recorded a total of 83 new COVID-19-related deaths in Cebu City from August 2 to August 8.
Cebu City’s case fatality rate stood at 6.57 percent after recording a total of 615 deaths related to the disease as of the August 15 data from DOH -7.
On the other hand, the number of recoveries continues to surpass the city’s new cases.
From August 9 to August 15, DOH-7’s data showed that Cebu City has recorded a total of 354 recoveries while additional cases were at 173.
The number of new COVID-19 cases, however, were slightly higher than in the previous week, wherein health officials recorded only 153 new coronavirus patients from August 2 to August 8.
Nevertheless, the number of active cases in Cebu City continue to gradually decline.
As of August 15, DOH – 7 officials said they were still monitoring 1,549 patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2.
A total of 9,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been documented in the city since March and around 77 percent of these patients have already recovered from their infection.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) has extended the city’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status until August 31. / dcb
