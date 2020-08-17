In Cebu City, 11 new COVID-19 deaths logged in one week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City reported another record-low in its count of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) related deaths last week.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) that was compiled by CDN Digital showed that the city logged a total of 11 deaths from August 9 to August 15. Recent figures show that Cebu City logged fewer COVID-related deaths in comparison with that of the previous weeks.

It was also during this period when health officials did not report any new coronavirus mortalities for four days – on August 9, 10, 11, and 15.

The regional health office recorded a total of 83 new COVID-19-related deaths in Cebu City from August 2 to August 8.

Cebu City’s case fatality rate stood at 6.57 percent after recording a total of 615 deaths related to the disease as of the August 15 data from DOH -7.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries continues to surpass the city’s new cases.

From August 9 to August 15, DOH-7’s data showed that Cebu City has recorded a total of 354 recoveries while additional cases were at 173.

The number of new COVID-19 cases, however, were slightly higher than in the previous week, wherein health officials recorded only 153 new coronavirus patients from August 2 to August 8.

Nevertheless, the number of active cases in Cebu City continue to gradually decline.

As of August 15, DOH – 7 officials said they were still monitoring 1,549 patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 9,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been documented in the city since March and around 77 percent of these patients have already recovered from their infection.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) has extended the city’s general community quarantine (GCQ) status until August 31. / dcb