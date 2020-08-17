HVT nabbed with P700K shabu in Ermita buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of the top 10 drug personalities in Central Visayas is now detained after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation in his home in Barangay Ermita Sunday night, August 16, 2020.

Warren Mabia Rosas, 36, was left with no other choice but to surrender after Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel surrounded his house following his transaction with a police poseur buyer.

Police confiscated 110 grams of suspected shabu worth P748,000 from the suspect’s home.

Police Major Randy Caballes, head of CCPO’s intelligence unit, said they placed Rosas under surveillance for two weeks prior to Sunday night’s buy-bust operation.

“Dugay na ni siya listed sa regional level,” said Caballes.

(He has been listed in the regional level watchlist.)

The suspect, Caballes said, is able to dispose of around 200 grams of shabu per week to buyers in downtown Cebu City. His buyers would normally come to his place onboard motorcycles and bicycles.

Caballes said they continue to interrogate Rosas to get information on his connections especially his supplier of illegal drugs. They are also verifying information that his supply of shabu is sent to him through a contact who is now detained at the Cebu City Jail.

Police are also preparing for the filing of complaints for the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 which they will file against Rosas this Monday. / dcb