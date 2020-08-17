No new cases, deaths in Liloan on Aug. 16

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – For the third time in almost two months, Liloan town did not log any new case of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, August 16.

No new deaths were also reported in this northern Cebu town while an architect from Barangay San Vicente was added to its list of recoveries.

Patient No. 222, a 29-year old female, gave birth on August 8. She was swabbed on August 11 and her test result that was released the next day showed that she was already free of the infection.

However, “she will continue to be monitored until her full recovery,” said an advisory that was posted on the town’s official Facebook page late night on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Liloan town reported 38 active cases of the infection, 193 recoveries, and 21 deaths.

“GOOD NEWS TO START THE WEEK: We have ZERO (0) confirmed active cases of Covid-19 today,” the town’s advisory reads.

“This is the third time since June 23, 2020 and August 14, 2020, that we have marked a zero active case of Covid-19. This is an indication that we are on the right track in our fight against Covid-19,” it added.

Mayor Christina Frasco, the advisory said, is giving credit to the “hard work and efforts made by all our public officials, Liloan Covid-19 Operations Center, Barangay officials, health workers, and all frontliners, as well as all Liloanons who have heeded to the call to observe all the health and safety protocols, ordinances and executive orders.”

Still, Frasco is reminding her constituents to continue to observe health and safety protocols because “the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.”