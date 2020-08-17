14 policemen, 7 PDEA agents recover from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Twenty one policemen and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and released today, August 17, 2020, from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) Recovery Center in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

Of the 21 recoveries, 14 are policemen while the other seven are PDEA-7 agents, said Police Colonel Mafelino Bazar, PRO-7 deputy regional director for administration.

He also said that there were still 30 policemen recovering from the COVID-19 at the recovery center at Barangay Taptap.

Bazar went to the Taptap Recovery Center on behalf of Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, PRO-7 chief, to welcome the recovered policemen and PDEA-7 agents as they were released from the center.

“We hold this ceremony in celebration of your freedom from COVID-19, but this is also a welcome ceremony for your reintegration to service. In. a few days, you will be back on your post to serve and protect the community,” said Bazar.

Read: PRO-7: 64 infected police trainees now COVID-19 free

Meanwhile, the recently recovered 121 police trainees donated blood to the Department of Health (DOH).

Some of the police trainees were released recently from the PRO-7 recovery center at the Regional Training Center in Barangay at Barangay Jugan, Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

The police trainees efforts to donate blood was in line with the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) “Makatao, malasakit blood donation” program.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Florence Radaza, medical officer of Regional Health Service, said that they were glad there were many trainees and even police officers who donated their blood to be able to help those COVID-19 patients.

Those whose blood will qualify will be used to transfuse wih the blood of COVID-19 patients around Central Visayas while the remaining donated blood would be usefule for patients with dengue.

Radaza said that there were already at least 20 PRO-7 personnel whose blood qualified to be used for COVID-19 patients.

“We thank each and everyone for supporting this noble program,” said Radaza.