Be amazed with the serene beauty of Medellin’s bamboo forest

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Medellin is a town in northern Cebu known for its pristine white sand beaches, vast sugar cane plantations, and beautiful scenery such as the famous Aisle of Medellin.

Add this bamboo forest to the list of places to visit when you plan a trip to this town.

Read: Netizen shows off beautiful aerial shot of ‘Aisle of Medellin’

This bamboo forest is located in the village (barangay) of Luy-a, just beside a famous sugar cane plantation in town.

According to photographer Jack Ponpon, who is a native of the town and the person behind the photos featured on CDN Digital, the place offers a different feel of the town.

Here you find yourself in awe of how this forest resembles Kyoto Japan’s bamboo forest. It also gives a Korean drama feel.

It won’t be difficult finding this gem. From the town proper, it will only take you five minutes to get to the bamboo forest. You can hail a tricycle if you don’t have your own vehicle.

Once you get there, you can still experience the beauty of the bamboo forest for free.

“The area is still raw and undeveloped. People go there just to take pictures of the beautiful pathway lined with bamboo trees (*grass). I just hope that anyone who will visit this place will be mindful and maintain cleanliness to help preserve what makes this place special. #LeaveNoTrace,” Ponpon said.

Ponpon said anytime is the perfect time to visit the forest for a photo.

“Different times of the day offers different lighting,” he added.

Looks like Medellin just earned another spot for tourists to visit when times get better. /bmjo