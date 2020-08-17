Council passes ordinance penalizing discrimination on COVID-19 patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Council has passed a law prohibiting and penalizing individuals or groups discriminating patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a message sent to members of the media, Councilor Dave Tumulak announced that the city’s lawmakers approved the proposal to impose penalties on those caught involved in discriminatory acts towards coronavirus patients.

It was penned by Tumulak and Councilor Lea Japson, and also applies to patients either suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 and other forms of communicable diseases.

“With the emergency and continued spread of COVID-19 pandemic, public stigma formed against persons who have contracted the said disease and their families, including persons who fall under the Suspect and Probable cases as categorized by DOH (Department of Health), as well as against the health workers taking care of them and others working the frontlines,” read portions of the ordinance.

“There is an urgent need to combat this stigmatization and all forms of discrimination, harassment, and abuse which only worsen the current situation,” it added.

First-time offenders can face a penalty of P1,000 as fine. It will increase to P3,000 for second-time offenders, and P5,000 for third-time offenders.

Violators could also be imprisoned for one day to 30 days, regardless the frequency of their violation.

However, they have the option to voluntarily P500 as administrative fine to avoid being criminally prosecuted, provided that it should be made before the filing of a formal complaint before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

“After the payment of the fine, the violator shall present the official receipt to the apprehending officer and the City Legal Office. The City Legal Officer shall then submit an Affidavit of Desistance to the City Prosecutor’s Office to signify the intent to dismiss the case,” it added.

The city council also directed the Cebu City Police to enforce the new law.

It can also be recalled that the legislative department of the Cebu City Government also passed another ordinance that slaps hefty penalties on those proven to have discriminated medical workers and other workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the frontlines. /bmjo

