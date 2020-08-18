4 Masbate towns without power after 6.6 magnitude quake

LEGAZPI CITY –– The 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Masbate province at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday has caused power interruptions in at least four towns.

The strong quake toppled power lines in the towns of Cataingan, Pio V. Corpus, Placer, and Esperanza.

The Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Maselco), said maintenance crews were sent on-site to conduct line checking.

Aftershocks were expected to occur after the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, meaning it was due to movements along faults and plate boundaries.

Intensity VII, or destructive shaking, was reported in Cataingan town.

State seismologists earlier reported the quake to be at magnitude 6.5.