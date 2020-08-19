In Photos: CCTO impounds illegally parked e-bikes, motorcycles

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | August 19,2020 - 07:58 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) impounded seven e-bikes and three motorcycles that were illegally parked in downtown Cebu City early this Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020.

In an advisory, CCTO said that they have been getting complaints about the presence of e-bikes that proliferate Magallanes Street and in the vicinity of the Carbon Public Market.

CCTO said that most of the e-bike drivers disregard traffic signs which could result in road accidents.

Traffic enforcers also impounded three motorcycles and issued citation tickets to 12 erring drivers during their early morning operations.

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO: