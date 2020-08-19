DepEd: School year ends on June 16, 2021

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) said online classes might be extended until June 16 next year if the school days start on Oct. 5.

Christmas vacation will be from Dec. 20 to Jan. 3, 2021.

DepEd Undersecretary Jesus Lorenzo Mateo said adjustments must be done to comply with the 200 to 220 school calendar days required by law.

There should be 27 school days in October and March, 23 in November, 16 in December, 24 in January, 22 in February and April, 25 in May and 14 school days in June to meet the 200 school calendar days.