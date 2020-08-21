Heat take 2-0 series lead vs Pacers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida — Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with 24 points as the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 109-100 Thursday (Friday morning, August 21, 2020) for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Robinson opened the game by making the Heat’s first three baskets, all 3s. He didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter, and Robinson tied the Heat record for 3s made in a playoff game with seven. He finished 7-of-8 shooting, all beyond the arc.

Goran Dragic scored 20 points for Miami, Jimmy Butler had 18 points and six assists, rookie Tyler Herro added 15 points off the bench, and Jae Crowder had 10.

Victor Oladipo, who had been questionable with an injured left eye, led Indiana with 22 points. Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon each had 17 points. T.J. Warren added 14 and Aaron Holiday had 12.

Game 3 is Saturday.

ROCKETS 111, THUNDER 98

James Harden had 21 points and nine assists and Houston made 19 of an NBA-record 56 3-point attempts to beat Oklahoma City for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

Former Thunder star Russell Westbrook was out for the Rockets again with a right quad strain, but plenty of other Houston players picked up the slack. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Danilo Gallinari added 17.

Game 3 is Saturday.