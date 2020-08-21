Ex-cop shot dead in Panglao, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former policeman who was once assigned in Cebu City was shot dead while riding his bicycle along Purok 3 Valenzuela, Barangay Poblacion, Panglao, Bohol on Friday morning, August 21, 2020.

Former Police Officer 3 Ramon Bolongaita sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of his body that led to his immediate death, according to Police Lieutenant Amelito Melloria, chief of the Panglao Police Station.

Melloria said they are still gathering information and looking for witnesses who may be able to help them identify the suspects of the shooting.

This may prove challenging for the police, though, since the incident happened early in the morning and very few people were out due to the strict implementation of the health protocols in the province.

Melloria said that they are also in the process of gathering information about Bolongaita. He said they will be looking into his previous work as well as possible conflicts he may have encountered in Bohol.

Since Bolongaita had been ambushed while he was still assigned in Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) in 2015, Melloria said they will also look into that incident and find out if there is any connection between both shootings. /bmjo