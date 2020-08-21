Recoveries in Minglanilla breach 400-mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Minglanilla town in southern Cebu has breached the 400-mark in its total number of coronavirus recoveries, local officials announced.

The Local Government Unit (LGU) of Minglanilla, in a post on its official Facebook page, announced on Thursday, August 20, 2020, that their number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has further decreased to 24.

This developed after health officials in this second-class municipality located 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City reported six more recoveries on Thursday whereas new cases were at four only.

“We are getting there, dear Minglanilla. Indeed there is nothing impossible with God’s Grace and Compassion!” portions of the post read.

Among those who recently recovered in their locality was a 14 years old male whose address in Purok Mahogany in Barangay Ward 2. The patient, local officials said, tested positive of COVID-19 last August 8 after showing symptoms of the disease.

Minglanilla’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached to 454. But around 88.6 percent of this number, or 402 out of 454, have already recovered.

Meanwhile, the town reported no new mortalities related to COVID-19 on Thursday, therefore keeping its tally at 24. Minglanilla is among the selected areas in Cebu province which was placed under a stricter general community quarantine (GCQ) due to the high number of total confirmed coronavirus cases.

Its GCQ status is expected to last until August 31, 2020. /bmjo