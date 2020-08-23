FACES OF CEBU: Dan Doclay Soco, 25, deliveryman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Life has not been easy for Dan Doclay Soco, a 25-year-old Talisay City resident who currently works for an app-based delivery company as a deliveryman.

Everyday, he would wake as early as 7 a.m. to wait for customers to book for food delivery from restaurants in Barangay Tabunok, which is the city’s commercial center.

Soco used to be a salesman at a mall in Cebu City, selling motorcycle parts. Like many others, Soco lost his job due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The store he was working in had to close due to the quarantine measures in the city.

Being a deliveryman became his full-time job since April 2020. It is a risky job as he has to work under different weather conditions. His job also exposes him to the coronavirus that the country continues to battle.

But he perseveres.

Read: FACES OF CEBU: Villa Omasdang, 39, businesswoman

“Wala naman gyoy laing trabaho karon tungod aning pandemic nato. Nya mas dakong tabang ang mga deliveries ‘ron. Needed kaayo mi. Mao say dali makakuhag income kay allowed sa pandemic karon,” said Soco.

(It’s difficult to find a job nowadays due to this pandemic. And the deliveries are a huge help to others. We are needed. It is also one of the job that is easy to get because deliveries are allowed in the pandemic.)

But sometimes, Soco fears for his family, who is currently living in Barangay Lagtang in Talisay City. He knows that if he isn’t careful, he can bring the virus to his family.

For this reason, he makes sure to follow the basic safety protocol of wearing face mask, maintaining social distancing during deliveries, and always washing his hands with soap and water or alcohol.

“Para gyod ni sa akong pamilya nga makatabang ko sa ilaha labi na run nga tinglisod kaayo,” said Soco.

(This is really for my family, so I can help them especially during these trying times.)

Just like many of us, Soco hopes for a coronavirus-free world in the future so he, along with many others who are affected, can go back to working in a less risky job.

While he still is working as a deliveryman, all he asks in his prayers is for him to stay free from the virus so he can continue to work and provide for his family.

“Simple ra gyod akong pangandoy. Nga mahuman na ning COVID-19 og makabalik na sa atong mga kinabuhi. Bahalag dili madato, basta himsog ang panglawas,” he said.

(My dream is simple. I hope the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end and we can go back to our normal lives. Even if we won’t get rich, as long as we have a healthy body.) /bmjo