FACES OF CEBU: Villa Omasdang, 39, businesswoman

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Faced with the challenges brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) health crisis, Villa Omasdang, a 39-year-old businesswoman from Barangay Lahug here, had to find ways to be able to provide for her family.

Omasdang was one of many entrepreneurs who were greatly affected with the implementation of the quarantine protocols due to the threat of COVID-19.

Before the quarantine period that started late March 2020, Omasdang had a permanent stall that sold fruit shakes at a popular food market here and in a mini market bazaar outside a mall in the city.

Read: FACES OF CEBU: Jhon Dale Perez, 16, student

“Actually naa mi tindahan sa Sugbo Mercado, kanang shake nga ‘Belle Fruit.’ Naa pud mi sa Street Food, gawas sa usa ka mall diri. Mag four years nami nag tinda,” she said.

(Actually we had a stall at Sugbo Mercado, it was a fruit shake store called “Belle Fruit.” We were also at Street Food, outside a mall here. We have been selling for four years now).

But when Cebu City was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), businesses were forced to either downsize or even worse, shut down.

Omasdang chose to close down.

“Na close man mi tungod aning COVID-19,” she said.

(We closed because of the threat of COVID-19.)

But she didn’t stop looking for ways to provide.

“So mao ni, temporary lang usa mi namaligya og gulay ug prutas aning among mobile,” said Omasdang, referring to her new business, which is a mobile food and vegetable stall.

(So now we’re temporarily selling fruits and vegetables in a vehicle.)

Her mini pickup that used to carry the equipment for her fruit shake business before is now what she uses to carry assorted vegetables and fruits from Barangay Cantipla, Cebu City and Carbon Public Market to sell on the street.

In the first few months of the ECQ, Omasdang said she and her husband and three children just stayed home and obliged with the health protocols to keep themselves safe from the virus.

But the need to provide for the family forced her to come up with a plan.

“Three months mi naa sulod sa balay walay gawas. Pero dili naman pwede nga mag puyo lang mi. Lisod kaayo mag puyo sa balay walay income,” said Omasdang.

(For three months we were just inside our house, we didn’t go out. But we couldn’t just stay home. It’s difficult to just stay home and have no income.)

So when the month of June came and quarantine controls eased up a bit, Omasdang said that she and her husband decided to use their vehicle and their saved money left to buy fruits and vegetables they could sell.

So everyday, except on Wednesdays, their mini pickup is stationed near the Lahug Public Market to sell their goods. The new business has managed to gain some loyal customers now.

Villa said this set up is more difficult since it requires more hands-on work but she and her husband have to cope, especially since they have to provide for their children’s education.

“Mao bitaw naningkamot mi ug ingani samot kay akong 18-year-old mo college na karon,” said Omasdang.

(this is why we’re striving because my eldest is an 18-year-old who is going to college this year.)

Omasdang said she actually earns more with the shake business compared to this mobile stall. But since the shake business couldn’t take off just yet due to the continuing health protocols, the mobile stall is good enough to provide for their family.

She added that once things get back to normal, she is still planning to get the shake business going. /bmjo