No new cases reported in Minglanilla on Aug. 21

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No new cases of the coronavirus disease were reported in the southern town of Minglanilla on Friday, August 21.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the local government unit (LGU) of Minglanilla, announced that they recorded three recoveries.

With the addition, the municipal government’s total number of recoveries has increased from 402 on Thursday to 405 on Friday. Its total number of active cases remain at 25 while the total number of confirmed cases is at 454.

No new deaths were also reported on Friday, keeping the tally at 24.

The town’s recoveries include a 22-year-old female from Barangay Tungkop, who was previously admitted to a public hospital in Talisay City after giving birth. She tested positive of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, last August 9, data from local officials showed.

“While the cases of Minglanilla are gradually decreasing with God’s Providence, please continue to exercise all necessary precautions and continue to be safe,” the town’s advisory reads.

Minglanilla, a first-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers southeast of Cebu City, is among the areas under Cebu province that remained under general community quarantine (GCQ) due to the high number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Most parts of Cebu province have already shifted to a more relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). / dcb