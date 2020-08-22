Naga City records 2 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 22

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City in the southern part of Metro Cebu recorded two additional cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on August 22, 2020.

In a statement, Mayor Kristine Chiong revealed that two new cases were from Barangays North Poblacion and Barangay Mainit.

The first case is a 35-year-old female businesswoman from North Poblacion who was referred to the Vicente Mendiola Center for Health (VMCH) for asthma and hypertension.

She is currently isolated at the Ligtas COVID-19 isolation facility in the city.

The patient has three direct contacts, who are now quarantined in a facility in Barangay Colon for the next 14 days.

The second case is a 24-year-old female government worker from Barangay Mainit who was brought to the VMCH for exhibiting influenza-like symptoms.

She is currently isolated at the Ligtas COVID-19 isolation facility while her six direct contacts is currently quarantined as well.

The city currently has a total of 166 COVID-19 cases, but only 32 are active cases.

With the addition of two new recoveries, the city now has a total of 109 recoveries for a recovery rate of 65.9 percent.

The city recorded no new deaths and the toll remains at 25 for a death rate of 15.1 percent.

Most of the active cases are in Barangays Tuyan ang Naanad with six active cases each. /dbs