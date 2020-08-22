1,068 LSIs receive cash aid from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a thousand locally stranded individuals (LSIs) have already received their financial assistance from the Cebu City government.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia has reported in his Facebook page that there are now 1,068 individuals who have received their financial assistance for their fares in going home to their respective provinces.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) continues to process a total of 4,001 applications for the financial assistance of the remaining LSIs still in the city.

The distribution of the financial assistance is being done from Mondays to Fridays at the DSWS satellite office in Barangay Labangon.

“Kadto lang mga naduso nato ang mahatagan, ug ang paghatag sa hinabang nagsubay og schedule ug master list aron malikayan ang tapok. Ang wala sa master list ug sa schedule dili gyud i-entertain,” said Garcia.

(Only those who applied will be given the assistance, and the DSWS are distributing the cash assistance by schedule. Only those in the master list will be entertained.)

Still, Garcia said LSIs could continue to apply for the financial assistance by sending their application forms to the electronic mail address, [email protected]

The councilor reminded the LSIs that they should only send their requirements once to avoid double entries and to pass as a beneficiary of the financial assistance — complete requirements would only be entertained.

Requirements include travel authority from the Philippine National Police (PNP), certificate of acceptance from destination, and valid government-issued identification cards (IDs).

Garcia’s office is currently processing an average of 163 applications per day. At least 2,120 of 52.99 percent have been processed by August 20, while 1,881 remaining applications are pending.

The financial assistance will depend on how the far the LSI has to travel in order to go home. LSIs who live in any part of Cebu Province may get P1,000 while those who have to go home in other regions may get up to P5,000.

The financial assistance is given to help the LSIs to go home to their provinces after the getting stuck here due to the long lockdown since March 2020./dbs