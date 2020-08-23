CSCR vehicle crash kills security guard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Leonardo Inso, 62, no longer made it home alive to his family in Minglanilla town on Saturday night, August 22.

He died after he was thrown off his service motorcycle after it collided with a Toyota Innova that was driven by Ronel Sacare Fabon of Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City.

Police Corporal Marlon Fabian of Talisay City Police Station said that Inso landed on the cemented road which caused his immediate death.

Initial police investigation showed that Inso was traveling home to Barangay Calajo-an in Minglanilla town from Cebu City when the accident happened at about 10:40 p.m.

He was traversing the southbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) located at the vicinity of San Isidro in Talisay City when Fabon’s Innova swerved to the left and collided with his motorcycle.

Fabon, 45, was believed to be drunk when the accident happened. He was traveling on the CSCR’s northbound lane on his way home to Lapu-Lapu City.

During the impact, Inso’s vehicle was pushed backward hitting a ten-wheeler truck that was behind him, before he was thrown from his motorcycle.

But unlike Inso, Fabon was lucky to have survived the collision, thanks to his vehicle’s airbag.

Fabian said that Fabon tried to escape by driving his already wrecked vehicle but he was blocked by a bystander.

Fabon, he said, was subjected to liquor test after he appeared intoxicated and had slurred speech.

A complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide and damage to property will be filed against the Innova driver after police complete their investigation and get hold of his liquor test result, Fabian said. / dcb