COVID-19, who u?

The story is told about a politician campaigning in a mental facility, who approached a patient and asked him: “Do you know who I am?” The patient just stared at him, and then called out to the nurses and said: “Hey, there’s somebody here who does not know who he is!”

* * *

In today’s Gospel (Mt. 16:13-20), Jesus asked His disciples: “Who do people say that the Son of Man is?” They told Him what others are saying, but Jesus brought the question deeper when He asked them personally what they think about Him. Today, He asks you and me: Who do you say that I am? Who am I to you?

* * *

Today, go over The Creed, our Profession of Our Faith, and meditate on what we believe in, and make a personal renewal, and a personal commitment to our Lord. During this time of darkness and uncertainty, we must be strong, and stand solid to fight COVID-19, the enemy.

* * *

What do people say about COVID-19? In faith, WHAT DO YOU SAY about COVID-19, the unseen and deadly enemy? The enemy has to be fought on all fronts. This is not only a medical, economic, and political war, but a spiritual war as well, i.e., a fight between good and evil. It is with the power of the Holy Spirit that we fight the evil spirit of COVID-19. It’s a war, so we must be ready and prepared with our spiritual warfare.

* * *

KNOW THE ENEMY. This invisible and deadly enemy is from the evil one, and must not be taken lightly. But we are confident that it is not invincible, for the power of God is greater and will triumph over evil. God is with us, and “if God is with us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31)

* * *

BE NOT AFRAID. We must not allow fear to imprison and rule over us. We must be careful of the virus, yes, but not be overwhelmed by the fear of it. “Fear is useless; What is needed is trust.” (Mark 5:36)

* * *

WE FIGHT AS ONE. Let us not fight each other. Let us cooperate, make sacrifices, and give courage, not bashing, blaming, and fault-finding. This is the time for discipline, sharing, and unity, not division, as our Lord has prayed: “That they may be one.” (John 17:21)

* * *

BE VIGILANT. Be alert. Be on the lookout for the collaborators of the evil one who use the pandemic situation for their own personal, financial, and political gain. They are worse than the enemy itself. “Be alert, be on watch for the devil goes about like a roaring lion to devour its prey.” (1 Peter 5:8)

* * *

PRAY. It is prayer that will make us focus on Jesus, and not on the virus. Let us listen to God, and not to the worldly noise, and chatter. Prayer can change the situation. Prayer can change us. Pray pa more! Lord, teach us to pray. (Luke 11)

* * *

FAST. Let us offer sacrifices, and refrain from things and habits that displease God. It is a time for personal and communal cleansing. What are the lessons God is teaching us? What worldly attachments do we need to let go? “And He said unto them, this kind can come forth by nothing, but by prayer and fasting.” (Mark 9:29)

* * *

HOPE. “The joy of the Lord is our strength” (Nehemiah 8). Let us follow the light, and ourselves become the light to dispel the darkness and gloom of COVID-19. We look forward to victory and to a fresh start, and new beginnings, as a people that have been humbled and cleansed.

* * *

A moment with the Lord:Lord, be with us in our spiritual warfare against COVID-19. Amen.

[email protected]