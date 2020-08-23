Mandaue COVID recoveries hit 1,701; active cases down to 274

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s recovery count has hit the 1,700-mark with five additional patients who got better from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

According to the latest bulletin of the city, its total count of recovered patients is now at 1,701 or 82.7 percent of its total confirmed cases. The city has a cumulative total of 2,057 cases of the infection.

The new recoveries include Patients MC1900 and MC1908 from Barangay Umapad, MC1919 from Alang-alang, MC1927 from Cambaro, and MC1936 from Labogon.

The city’s Public Information Office also reported three new cases for the city on Saturday. The patients are MC2053, a 30-year-old female resident of Barangay Basak; MC2054, a 41-year-old from Barangay Paknaan; and MC2057, a 22-year-old from Cabancalan.

The reference codes MC2053 and MC2054 were reassigned to the newly confirmed patients as the persons to whom the codes were originally tagged under were found to be among the previously confirmed cases who had undergone repeat tests.

According to the city’s tally, Mandaue City’s remaining active cases are now down to 274 or 13 percent of its total confirmed cases. The city is currently under the general community quarantine (GCQ) status at least until the end of August. / dcb